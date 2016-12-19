Northern residents: Arabs are stealing our land

Residents of northern moshav say government's plan to change Route 2 steals their land and presents safety hazard.

Residents of the northern moshav Beit Hanania, which lies near Zikhron Ya'akov and the southern edge of Mount Carmel, discovered this week that the Israeli government is planning to expropriate some of the moshav's farmland in order to allow the coastal road to expand.

The decision was made last month, allowing, among other things Route 2 (the coastal road) to turn eastward for two kilometers, passing near the moshav, reported Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom.

The moshav's chairman said no one informed residents of the plan, which in essence steals the moshav's land. In his opinion, the purpose is not to improve Route 2 but to free up land to allow the expansion of nearby Arab village Jisr az-Zarqa.

Beit Hanania residents also say the decision to turn Route 2 eastward is completely illogical and will not accomplish the purpose of allowing Jisr az-Zarqa to expand, since the land in question is swampy. The sharp turn to the east would, however, create a serious threat to travelers' safety.

Beit Hanania residents plan to file a complaint with the Israeli Supreme Court, in an attempt to stop the process, which they claim is utter foolishness. As proof of their opinion's validity, they are quoting the Transportation Ministry's concerns regarding the safety of such a detour in the highway.

In addition, geological and transportation engineers have noted the dangers inherent in building a road on swampy ground, and the folly of paying a billion and a half NIS for a road which sinks.

The Transportation Ministry has not yet responded on the matter, but according to newspapers, a senior government official supports the Beit Hanania residents' claim.

"We are working to fix unsafe roads across the country, and here we're creating a sharp detour. It's absurd and illogical," the source said.