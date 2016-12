Police ask public to help locate 42-year-old woman from Bnei Brak.

Israeli Police have asked the public's help in searching for Michal David, 42, who went missing on Sunday morning.

David, a resident of Bnei Brak, is 1.60 meters tall, with dark hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a head covering, a beige coat, and a black skirt and tights.

David had a blue suitcase when she was seen last on Harav Dessler Street in Bnei Brak.

Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 036104444, or 100, from anywhere in Israel.