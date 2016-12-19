Ya'alon: Pressure Hamas to release soldiers' bodies

Former Defense Minister says the only way to force Hamas to release the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul is to pressure the group.

Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon on Sunday visited an exhibit featuring the drawings of Hadar Goldin, the IDF soldier whose body is being held by Hamas in Gaza since the 2014 Operation Protective Edge.

Ya’alon called for increased pressure on Hamas to release the bodies of Goldin and of Oron Shaul, another soldier whose body is being held by Hamas.

"The moral and ethical dilemma is a difficult one, but like Simcha Goldin (Hadar’s father –ed.), I too believe that releasing terrorists is not the way, but rather placing heavy pressure on Hamas to return the bodies. We are facing a ruthless enemy, and we must take that into consideration," said the former Defense Minister.

He added, “We vow to do all we can to bring back Hadar and Oron, as well as other missing soldiers, for burial in Israel. This is our commitment to the families, to our sons and to the entire people of Israel.”

Ya'alon stressed that the exhibition of Hadar’s drawings, which has been presented around the country and the world, even in the United Nations in which Israel deals with a hostile attitude, “emphasizes the fact that our soldiers and our commanders are people who want to live, not fanatics who sanctify death. In this way, Hadar continues to serve our country well after his death.”

“The reasonable and proper demand not to not pay a high price for Hadar and Oron, but to exert pressure on Hamas, shows the mental strength of the Goldin family,” he added.