Tunisia: 'Foreigners' involved in death of Hamas scientist

Tunisian government says “foreigners” were behind the murder of Hamas-affiliated engineer Mohamed Zaouari.

The Tunisian government announced on Sunday that “foreigners” were behind the murder of a local engineer who is affiliated with the Hamas terrorist group.

"The investigations concerning the assassination of Tunisian citizen Mohamed Zaouari and the latest findings have proven that foreign elements were involved," the government said on its Facebook page, according to AFP.

It did not give further details, but said it was "determined to protect all Tunisian citizens and to pursue those guilty of carrying out assassination inside and outside" the country.

Zaouari, a 49-year-old engineer, was murdered at the wheel of his car outside his house in Tunisia's second city, Sfax, on Thursday.

A spokesman for Hamas’s Al-Qassam Martyrs Brigade, on Saturday blamed Israel for Zaouari’s death, telling AFP he was a drone expert and was killed by "Zionist treachery".

The group said Zaouari had worked for the "resistance" for 10 years.

Israel has made no comment about Hamas’s accusations.

The Tunisian deputy prosecutor general, Mourad Turki, has said that eight suspects have been arrested in connection with Zaouari's death and that all of them are Tunisian citizens.

Zaouari was reportedly known for innovations in the field of aviation. His death comes as Hamas continues to rebuild its infiltration tunnel network into Israel, after the IDF destroyed the network during Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

In addition, the group has invested considerable resources in the development and procurement of weapons, including long-range missiles that cover most of the territory of the State of Israel.

As part of these efforts, Hamas conducts ongoing missile tests meant to advance its domestic rocket arsenal ahead of its next terror war against Israel.