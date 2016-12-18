'The family supported the terrorist's actions'

Supreme Court rules that apartment of terrorist who murdered 2 remain sealed in light of support for terrorist's actions by family.

The Supreme Court approved the sealing of the apartment of terrorist Misbah Abu Sbeih, who murdered two Jews in a terrorist attack in October.

Sbeih opened fire on a crowd gathered at the Ammunition Hill light rail station in Jerusalem on October 9. Levana Malichi, 60, and Yosef Kirma, a 29-year old police officer, were murdered during the attack. Six other people were wounded. Sbeih was later neutralized by security forces.

Judges Noam Solberg, Anat Baron, and Hanan Meltzer rejected the petition against the sealing of the apartment by the family of the terrorist and the extreme leftist organisation Hamoked.

Judge Solberg explained: "There is no doubt that this was a very grave act which had terrible consequences. The act was carried out by an individual who was involved in an association which deals in incitement to violence, served a prison sentence, and was due to report to serve an additional sentence on the day of the attack."

"The family was aware of the actions of [the terrorist], and some even expressed support for them, in word and in deed." Solberg added. "The terrorist wanted to kill as many Israelis as possible, and unfortunately he was successful in carrying out a murderous terrorist attack in an attempt to sow fear and terror in the hearts of innocent civilians walking in the street. This was not the first time a terrorists acted with the knowledge, consent, and support of his family."

He added that there is "no doubt" about the need for deterrence against similar terrorist attacks.