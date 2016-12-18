A pre-Hanukkah miracle occurred when a first responded to the scene of an automobile accident saved the life of a baby who had stopped breathing.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medic Nachman Levi described the sequence of events that occurred after he received the call about the accident.

"When I arrived I began to provide treatment for the motorcyclist, who had received a minor leg wound from the car, when a man came running from the house in front of us with an unconscious baby of about one year and three months [of age]. It turned out that the baby, Nuya Hallel...was choking on a piece of yellow cheese." he said.

"Rivka (the mother), tried to help her daughter, but was unable to. She turned to her neighbors for help. One of them noticed the red lights from our ambulance from his window, took the baby in his arms, and ran outside to ask for help. I reassured the mother and performed the necessary medical procedures to extract the foreign body blocking the airway of little Nuya and threatening her life.

"After a few moments she began to breathe on her own. I called another ambulance to evacuate her and the injured man to the hospital, where the baby was examined and released to go home after a few hours. There was a great miracle that we were in the right place at the right time." he said.

The mother, Rivka, said: "I don't want to think about what would have happened had the ambulance not been there. They resolved the situation within a few seconds. I want to say thank you with all my heart. I do not know what I would have done if Nahcman had not been with us...He was very calm and reassured me, and it is very important in these kinds of situations to feel that kind of support."

MDA Director General Eli Bin said: "This time the MDA medics were miraculously there and immediately began the first-aid which saved the child's life. The first moments are critical in an emergency situation, and I urge all parents in Israel to learn basic first aid at MDA stations around the country so they know how to handle life-threatening situations that may occur with their children or with children around them."