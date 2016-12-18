Government approves Amona deal

Coalition to request month's delay in Supreme Court date for eviction of Amona residents so that new homes can be built on nearby plots.

The government unanimously approved on Sunday a compromise deal hammered out between Jewish Home leader and Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that would relocate more than half of the Samarian town of Amona to nearby plots.

The Supreme Court ruled that Amona was built on private land after a suit to that effect was filed by a left wing organization, although none of the Arab "owners" stepped forward to claim the land and the homes were built in good faith with government aid. The court refused to allow compensation to the absentee owners.

According to the outline of the deal, 24 of the town’s 42 families will be relocated to undeveloped plots on the same hill where Amona is currently located. The government will take control of the unclaimed land under the Absentee Property Law, making the plots state land.

As part of the agreement, the state will request a one-month extension from the Supreme Court for the eviction orders, currently slated for December 25th.

Earlier on Sunday, residents of Amona voted to accept the modified compromise agreement by a margin of 45 to 25, with 2 abstentions.

The new deal expands the number of families allowed to remain on the hill from 12 to 24, and provides explicit timetables for the building of new structures for the relocated town. In total, the new location of Amona will include 56 private homes and public buildings.