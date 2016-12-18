Baby passes out, dies under care of babysitter

Four-month old child from Bnei Brak died after losing consciousness at babysitter's house.

A four-month old infant from the city of Bnei Brak in central Israel died Sunday afternoon after losing consciousness while in the care of a babysitter.

United Hatzalah first responders and MDA medics were called to the home of the babysitter after the child suddenly passed out, where they rendered emergency first aid and attempted to resuscitate the baby.

The child was evacuated in critical condition to Tel HaShomer hospital in Ramat Gan, where doctors were forced to pronounce the baby girl dead.

There was no immediate explanation for the child’s sudden loss of consciousness.

United Hatzalah responder Shlomo Bedichi recalled the incident.

“When I arrived, I found a four-month old baby girl with no pulse who was not breathing,” said Bedichi, adding that “according to the babysitter, [the baby] did not wake up from her sleep.”

“Along with a United Hatzalah ambulance team and other volunteers who live in the area, we performed emergency resuscitation techniques, but to our great sadness, at the end of the efforts, her death was declared in the hospital.”