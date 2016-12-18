Slomiansky suspends himself from Knesset Committee

MK Slomiansky suspends himself from Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee in wake of harassment allegations.

MK Nissan Slomiansky suspended himself on Sunday from the Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, which he chairs.

"I spoke to our party chairman, Education Minister Naftali Bennett, a short time ago about my decision to suspend myself from heading the Committee," Slomiansky said. "I informed Knesset Legal Adviser Eyal Yinon of my decision not to run the next meeting of the Committee, for the sake of upholding the honor of the position and the Committee, and the public."

He also said, "I am aware of the great responsibility my position entails, but more importantly, I think the right thing to do is to allow a fair investigation of these claims."

"I feel great pain at the thought that something I did was interpreted differently than I intended it to be, and if I knew who we were talking about, I would apologize," Slomiansky added.

Slomiansky is also head of the committee dealing with the Regulation Law.

He was recently rumored to have committed several acts of sexual harassment, but no victims have yet come forward.

The Committee is expected to meet next on Monday morning.