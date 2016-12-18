Agriculture Minister: Amona deal is the best we can offer

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel (Jewish Home) spoke about the Israeli government's newest offer to Amona's residents.

"I think the new solution offered by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) is a good solution, it's the best solution possible," Ariel said. "We've done everything we can, and we've accomplished much for all the settlements. I recommended to Amona's residents this his morning that they accept this solution."

He also said, "There are other difficulties. Amona's residents know them well. They were party to all the discussions last night and that's a big advantage, because they were there, they understood and they also agreed. Now they are explaining the situation to their friends, and I hope this will solution will pass and we'll be able to move forward.

"We've done very serious, responsible work here. The State is the one who has given these people legitimacy and has provided them with infrastructure. We will continue working with what we've been given for the good of all the settlements," Ariel said.

"Beginning tomorrow, the Knesset will discuss the budget for the move prior to its approval. No one is surprised. What's been done to the offices' budgets is the problem, not Amona, because Amona is not the main issue here," he noted.

"No one is attacking anyone in Amona. There are amazing people there. Minister Galant was not attacked. Someone touched his car. I was there with him," Ariel concluded.