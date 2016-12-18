Car crash in Samaria kills two

Car crash between Jewish and Arab cars in northern Samaria kills two.

Two people were killed and two others injured in a car crash on Sunday afternoon in northern Samaria.

The crash, which involved a Jewish car and an Arab car, occurred on Route 557 near the town of Shavei Shomron in northwestern Samaria.

Magen David Adom paramedics transferred both of the injured to hospitals in the center of the country, and the Israeli Police have begun investigating the cause of the crash.

On Sunday morning, two people were moderately injured in a crash involving two trucks on Route 6, near Horshim Junction.

If the car accident turns out to be a terror attack, it would not be the first incident of Arab car terror attacks. In August, an Arab stole a car and used it to kill an Israeli youth. And last December, an Arab rammed his car into an Israeli car, killing a woman and injuring her husband.