Nazareth municipality schools honor murderer of 3 Israelis

Last week, the municipality of Nazareth, a predominantly Arab town in Israel headed by Israeli-Arab Mayor Ali Salam, held an event which glorified terrorist murderer Baha Alyan. Together with an accomplice, Alyan murdered 3 Israelis on a bus in Jerusalem last year.

"Hundreds of elementary and high school students and young men and women of all ages" participated in the event organized by Nazareth municipality and the Inma'a Association for Democracy and Capacity Building.

At the event, the coordinator Saeb Masawrah from Inma'a stated the chain was a "completion of the message of Martyr Baha Alyan" and the "Nazareth municipality supported the project."

"'We saw fit to establish the largest and longest chain of readers in the city of Nazareth as a completion of the message of Martyr Baha Alyan who came out of Jerusalem. We are gathering here in order to emphasize our unity as Arabs everywhere, and we will complete the message in all of the Arab cities and villages.' Masawrah noted that the Nazareth municipality supported the project and welcomed the cultural idea," wrote Al-Quds.

Before Baha Alyan's terror attack, in which he murdered 3 innocent Israeli civilians, he had once established a readers' chain in Jerusalem. It is under this pretext that Nazareth honored him. However, his public legacy is one of murder.

On October 13, 2015, Alyan and Bilal Ghanem boarded a bus in Jerusalem's Armon Hanatziv neighborhood with a gun and a knife and attacked passengers, killing Israelis Haviv Haim (78), Alon Govberg (51), Richard Lakin (76), and wounding 3 other Israelis.

Alyan was shot and killed by an Israeli security guard at the scene and Ghanem, a Hamas terrorist who served time in Israeli prison in 2013-2014, was wounded. Ghanem is serving 3 life sentences and an additional 60 years for these murders.



Ironically, the Arab daily Al-Quds described the chain of readers as an attempt to "acquire knowledge in a city that every day tries to stand firm against the violence, intolerance, and sectarianism."



"As a sign of honor for the soul of Jerusalem Martyr (Shahid) Baha Alyan (i.e., terrorist who murdered 3) who organized the longest chain of readers in 2014 that surrounded the walls of Jerusalem, the city of Nazareth followed in his path and organized the longest chain of readers, that stretched from the plaza of the Spring Square to within the old city and until the Church of the Annunciation, under the title Nazareth Reads.

"Hundreds of elementary and high school students and young men and women of all ages arranged themselves in rows yesterday morning and sat, sometimes in a crouch, or on the public benches in the city, while each held a book in his lap and delved into it in order to acquire knowledge in a city that every day tries to stand firm against the violence, intolerance, and sectarianism. This step was taken in cooperation between the Inma'a Association [for Democracy and Capacity Building] and the Nazareth municipality, and at its base was the idea raised by the young person from Nazareth, Saeb Masawrah, who spoke as coordinator of the project and said: 'We saw fit to establish the largest and longest chain of readers in the city of Nazareth as a completion of the message of Martyr Baha Alyan who came out of Jerusalem.

"We are gathering here in order to emphasize our unity as Arabs everywhere, and we will complete the message in all of the Arab cities and villages.' Masawrah noted that the Nazareth municipality supported the project and welcomed the cultural idea, and dealt with the cultural scene and the community of readers in Nazareth. Likewise, he said that this is one of the most positive steps that the city has taken, 'and I was happy today to see the small children, the young men and women reading, and this is the proof that the situation of our people is still good. Perhaps we think that we are a society that does not read, but this long chain proves that we still read.' ... We will become free and will free ourselves of mistaken habits and ideas that are found among us and that pass from generation to generation, as Martyr Juliano Mer-Khamis (Israeli actor, film maker, and peace activist assassinated by a Palestinian -Ed.) said: A rifle without culture behind it kills and does not free," wrote Arab 48 and Al-Quds, on December 10-11, 2016.