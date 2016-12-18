Third apartment tax law experiences setbacks

Knesset legal adviser finds flaw in law taxing owners of three or more apartments.

Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon harshly criticized Finance Committee Chairman Moshe Gafni (UTJ) for the way the Finance Committee had approved the new law taxing owners of three or more apartments.

In his letter to Gafni, Yinon noted there were serious problems with the fact the last section of the law was explained to Knesset members only a short time before they voted on it.

"There have been serious flaws in the way this law was presented and passed," Yinon wrote.

As a result of Yinon's letter, the Finance Committee's opposition members sent a letter to Coalition Chairman Yuli Edelstein (Likud), requesting he cancel the unlawful approval of the law taxing owners of three or more apartments.

"We insist you immediately announce a cancellation of this law's approval and renew the Finance Committee's discussion on the matter," they wrote.

Earlier this year, Finance Minister Moshe Kachlon (Kulanu) proposed a law taxing Israeli citizens who own more than two apartments, explaining that, "The purpose of the plan is to free up apartments for sale [by lowering the incentive for the acquisition of multiple apartments by one person] and increasing the supply."