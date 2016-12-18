Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky and the 25 miracles in Kislev

No child dreams that they will face their wedding day without their parents. No kallah hopes she will walk to her chuppah in poverty. But for 25 orphans getting married in the month of Kislev, that nightmare has come true.

That is why, in this of need, they are being adopted. By who? Sar HaTorah Rav Chaim Kanievsky, and Kupat Ha'Ir, tzedaka organization of the gedolei HaDor.

Rav Chaim Kanievsky has taken the responsibility for taking care of all the needs for these orphans' weddings. Please be a shaliach and have the zechus to join him.

This month, Kislev, is a time of miracles. And for these 25 orphans, miracles will come true.

You can make miracles happen.

The orphans of Rav Chaim Kanievsky are turning to you for help. Their parents won't be with them under the chuppah, but you can.

If you can find in your heart to give $118, it will be a tremendous zechus to support these poor orphans in this difficult time.

Hanukkah, and their own weddings, should be a time of light and simcha for these special young people. Not a time of doubt, suffering, and lack. You can be the one who makes that difference. Please give what you can.