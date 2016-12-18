Amona residents offered new proposal

New proposal would allow 24 families from Amona to remain on the hill rather than 12. A vote will take place at 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

Amona residents were on Sunday morning offered a new proposal that, if accepted by the 42 families living there, would prevent harrowing scenes of thousands resisting - even passively - the eviction of the community by Israel's police force and the destruction of Jewish homes..

Following an overnight meeting between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennett, and Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council who represents the residents of Amona, it was decided on the new plan, under which 24 families from the community will be able to stay on the hill in an adjacent plot.

The previous proposal included only 12 families.

At the same time, the state will quickly work to prepare the new plot of land and will ask the Supreme Court to postpone the eviction by 30 days to allow for that preparation.

Amona residents will gather to hear about and vote on the new proposal at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. There is a good chance they will approve the plan.

The new proposal follows reports on Saturday night that security forces were preparing for the eviction of Amona and were closing nearby roads in an attempt to prevent activists from arriving at the community. Over a thousand non-resident supporters spent the Shabbat in the community.

Meanwhile, soldiers from the Tzabar Battalion of the Givati Brigade, who are stationed near the community of Ofra, on Saturday night abandoned their post in protest against the eviction of Amona.

The soldiers asked not to take part in the closing of roads around Ofra and Amona, fearing they would be asked to take part in the actual eviction of Amona.

The Battalion commanders spoke with them and assured them that they would not be asked to take part in the eviction. The soldiers then agreed to return to their post.





