UNESCO to receive financial assistance from Canada

Canada’s Heritage Minister announces that her country will contribute $100,000 to UN's cultural agency which passed anti-Israel resolutions.

Canada’s Heritage Minister, Mélanie Joly, has announced that Canada would contribute $100,000 to UNESCO’s International Fund for Cultural Diversity to promote cultural projects in developing countries.

Joly made the announcement as she participated in the UN’s cultural agency’s conference in Paris.

In October, UNESCO passed two resolutions denying the historic Jewish ties to holy sites in the Israeli capital, including the Temple Mount.

The resolutions referred to holy sites in Jerusalem, including the site of the two Jewish temples, exclusively in terms of the Islamic faith, using their Arabic names.

Peter Kent, a Conservative MP representing the largely Jewish riding of Thornhill, Ontario, at the time called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government to condemn UNESCO for rewriting history.

Speaking at a parliamentary debate in Ottawa, Kent said that UNESCO is being used as a tool for hatred, adding that "denying the existence of a Jewish temple is a blood libel which is a small step toward denying the existence of the Jewish people."