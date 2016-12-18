Police arrest parents for shaking baby

Parents from Ramla, both in their twenties, were arrested on suspicion of shaking their five-month-old son.

The baby was brought to Assaf HaRofeh Hospital in serious condition about a month ago. Doctors who examined the baby determined shaking had caused intracranial hemorrhage and had possibly caused irreparable damage as well.

Both parents denied any connection to the incident during their interrogations, claiming they have no idea what caused the injury.

The parents will be brought to Hashalom Court in Petah Tikva.

Though most cases of shaken baby syndrome are indeed the parents' fault, often a nanny or daycare worker is the guilty party.

Last January, Beit Shemesh's mayor lost his grandson after the nanny shook him.