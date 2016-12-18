Turkish broadcaster cries as doctors operate on chid

Turkish Times broadcaster breaks down crying after showing video of field operation in Aleppo.

A Turkish broadcaster broke down television and began crying after reporting on Aleppo. Turgay Guler, began crying after he showed a video taken by an Aleppo paramedic. In the video, medical staff were forced to operate on a child without using anesthesia.

The child, who is reported to be five years old, can be heard reciting verses from the Quran during the operation.

The UN has harshly criticized Russia and Syria, claiming they are preventing medical equipment from reaching Aleppo. According to reports, evacuation of the city was delayed on Saturday after Syrian officials called to evacuate the injured from Shiite cities under siege.

"If the evacuation becomes reality, Aleppo will be quickly evacuated," they promised.