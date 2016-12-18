Amona rabbi: No violence during expulsion

Amona's Rabbi Yair Frank has published a statement emphasizing the fight must be passive and nonviolent, garnering the support of other rabbis as well.

"Our complete opposition to the destruction of the town of Amona must be expressed in a passive and nonviolent protest only. It is clear to us no one, in no situation, will raise a hand against the soldiers and policemen, who are our brothers.

"We call upon the thousands who will come to help us to fight only in this way, and not to lift a hand against any of our brothers, the soldiers and policemen. Violence must be avoided at all costs," he emphasized in his statement.

"We call upon the public to listen and heed exactly the directions of Amona's rabbi," wrote Israeli Rabbis Dov Lior, Yaakov Ariel, Haim Drukman, David Dodkabitz, Shmuel Eliyahu, Elyakim Levanon, Yehoshua Shapira, Yaakov Shapira, and Dovid Fendel.