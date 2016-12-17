Brooklyn teen tells cops on dad at JFK

Port Authority Police Force arrested 36-year-old man at JFK's Terminal 5, after his 13-year-old son approached a policeman for help at 3am Thursday morning. The teen hand wandered away from his father briefly, just prior to the pair's flight to Jamaica.

The boy, who was taken to Jamaica Hospital for his injuries, said his father, Aldon Hodges, had lost his temper and punched him at their home in north central Brooklyn, New York. He also said the abuse had made him afraid of his father, and showed injuries from previous times he was beaten.

At the time he approached the police, the teen had a cut and abrasion on his mouth, as well as a swollen left check, an old arm injury, and red marks and scratches on his neck.

Hodges, who admitted to punching his son, has had five prior sealed arrests from 2010 to 2015. He was charged with menacing, misdemeanor assault, harassment, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Hodges was released following his arrest, and has a hearing on February 5, 2017. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn court has issued a temporary order of protection, forbidding Hodges from contacting his son, who is currently in the custody of child welfare services.