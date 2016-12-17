Al-Aqsa imam: Moving US Embassy to Jerusalem means war

Al-Aqsa imam threatens war if US goes through with promise to move embassy to Jerusalem, calls on Israeli Arabs to protest.

Al-Aqsa imam and Supreme Muslim Council Head Sheikh Ekrima Sa'id Sabri attacked in his weekly sermon in Al-Aqsa US President-elect Donald Trump after Trump promised to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

According to Maor Tzemach's translation of the Arab news site Palestine Information Center, in his sermon on Friday, Sabri said "moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem is a statement and a declaration of war against Arabs and Muslims."

Tzemach is chairman of the 'Lach Yerushalayim' organization, which seeks to apply Israeli sovereignty in all parts of Jerusalem.

In Sabri's opinion, Trump's decision to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem is a equivalent to declaring Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Sabri also called on all Muslims in Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem to act, saying, "We are used to saying Al-Aqsa is in danger, but now the danger is real! Recently, the occupation has added an additional hour for Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount, without the agreement of the Waqf. This decision will add to the number of hours we are being attacked, and allow additional attackers on the Temple Mount."

According to reports, Trump has already begun searching for an appropriate building in Jerusalem to house the US Embassy.