Inciting our youth is wrong

The Americans and the Germans both reiterate that we are their closest allies. Yet Israel is the target of secret surveillance by their intelligence organizations. Can they be trusted?

And: The extraordinary situation in which "Peace Now", the dirty tail of the Jewish people, can wag the mighty dog of The State of Israel, to the extent that the village of Amona may have to move or be destroyed.

Also: How the once upon a time center-right Jerusalem Post calls for the Chief Rabbinate's monopoly on Judaism to end and implies it's outdated.

Plus: A beautiful story of family re-unification.





Click here to download the podcast