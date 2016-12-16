PM blasts press for cultivating 'delusion of isolation'

The PM claims that Israeli media ignored his visits to 2 Muslim countries this week so as to conceal 'Israel's growing status in the world.'

PM Netanyahu last night criticized the Israeli press for what he said was its preference to ignore his recent historic visits in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The PM explained why he prefers to “bypass” the traditional news channels and speak with the citizens of Israel through his Facebook page which, as of this morning, has achieved 1,896,789 “likes.”

“I have noticed that you have discerned that most of the news outlets barely reported on the historic visit that I had in two Muslim countries: Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. It was a very important visit which resulted in a number of agreements with them,” the PM said.

According to Netanyahu, the defining majority of news outlets similarly ignored the diplomatic summit which he held last week in Israel with Cyprus and Greece.

“Likewise, they missed the summit which I held with 7 African countries, and my visit with 4 countries in 4 days.

“They almost completely ignored my trip to Russia to mark 25 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and the important meeting that I held with President Putin for strengthening ties and increasing coordination between our militaries so as to prevent misunderstandings.

“They constantly ignore diplomatic meetings that I hold almost daily in Jerusalem with leaders from around the world who come to strengthen their connection to Israel.

“And the reason they ignore all this? So that they can continue to sell the public ‘the delusion of isolation’ and, if that’s already impossible, so that they won’t notify you of the strong and growing status of Israel among the nations.

“Therefore, I update you here on Facebook on what really is happening, and on the great change that we are spearheading towards strengthening Israel’s status in the world. Thank you for your sharing and support!” the PM told online readers.