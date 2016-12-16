Dealing with difficult relationships

Jacob was able to normalize his relationship with Esaw. Learn how you can use this same pattern to restoring difficult relationship.

Jacob was able to normalize his relationship with Esaw after carefully managing his approach to restore the relations with his brother.

Genesis 32–33 tells of Jacob and Esau’s eventual reconciliation. Esau showed forgiveness in spite of this bitter conflict. Jacob sends his whole family and multiple wives of gifts to Esau as they approach each other in hopes that Esau will spare Jacob’s life. Esau refuses the gifts, as he is now very wealthy and does not need them.

Jacob bows down before Esau and insists that Esau receive the gifts. (After this, God confirms his renaming of Jacob as "Israel".) Jacob gets the name Israel after he wrestles with the Angel of God as he is traveling to Esau. His hip is knocked out of joint but he keeps on wrestling and gains the name.





