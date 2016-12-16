Jerusalem sees 72% drop in terrorist attacks

The number of terrorist attacks recorded in Israel dropped last month by 38% nationally and by 72% in Jerusalem.

The Israel Security Agency, or Shin Bet, recorded a total of 95 attacks in November, with nine in Jerusalem, compared to 153 attacks in October nationally and 48 in Israel’s capital, according to the security agency’s monthly report, which it published on its website earlier this week.

According to the report, one Israeli, a member of the security forces, was wounded in the November attacks, compared to 23 wounded and two killed during the previous month.

The drop in attacks makes the November tally the second lowest figure recorded since October 2015, when 620 attacks were recorded following a near tripling over the previous month. The lowest figure recorded in any month after that conflagration was in August of this year, with 93 incidents.

The Shin Bet reports do not include dozens of incidents of rock throwing that occur every month, mainly in Judea and Samaria.

In September, October and November of 2015, the Shin Bet recorded 223, 620 and 326 attacks, respectively.