Trump names Monica Crowley to his administration

Former Fox News analyst to serve as senior director of strategic communications for the National Security Council.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Monica Crowley will have a national security role in his incoming administration, The Hill reports.

The former journalist will serve as senior director of strategic communications for the National Security Council, the Trump transition team said in a statement.

Top national security adviser, retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, said he is "honored" to have Crowley join the team, along with retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who will serve as the council's chief of staff.

Crowley, a former Fox News analyst as of Thursday, has been rumored for a position since Trump’s victory on November 8.

"I am deeply honored, humbled and grateful to be asked by the President-elect to join the extraordinary national security team he is assembling,” Crowley said in the statement quoted by The Hill.

“With vision, courage and moral clarity, he is committed fully to re-establishing America's singular place in the world. He is also committed to selecting the best people for the jobs of keeping the American people safe and the country secure. It will be a great privilege to serve with them,” she added.

Upon hearing the news of her appointment, Fox News terminated Crowley's contract, effective immediately, a network spokesperson told The Hill.

Crowley is also a syndicated radio host and Washington Times contributor.

She is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and earned a Ph.D. from Columbia University in international affairs.

Crowley has been a staunch critic of the Obama administration during the last eight years, especially former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's policy positions.