Is the U.S. economy about to crash?

What are the effects of the recent elections on the U.S. economy?

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

Now that Donald Trump has won the elections, investors are wondering what may happen to the U.S. economy.

Economist Professor Lewis Mandell shares his opinions on the possible effects of the president-elect's future policies on equity and bond markets, the national debt, and changes in taxation. How might this affect stocks and other investments?

Keep your finances in shape: Doug Goldstein, CFP, and guest co-host Shannon McLay, founder of the Financial Gym, give tips and advice on how to stay financially fit. Get ideas on how to save more money and build your wealth on this financial podcast.





