Woman killed in accident near Kiryat Gat

Woman in her 30s killed and eight people injured in an accident involving four vehicles near Kiryat Gat.

A woman in her 30s was killed and eight people were injured in an accident overnight Thursday on Highway 6, near Kiryat Gat.

Four people suffered serious injuries, including a woman in her late 30s and three children aged 3, 5, and 7. Four other people suffered moderate injuries.

The victims were evacuated to the Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva, the Sheba Hospital at Tel Hashomer and the Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot.

A Magen David Adom helicopter, as well as an IDF helicopter, were dispatched to the scene to assist in the evacuation process.

An initial investigation found that the accident involved four vehicles, one of which overturned into a ditch on the side of the road.