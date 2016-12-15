Police launch investigation into MK Slomiansky

Police launch investigation into allegations against MK Nissan Slomiansky, will decide whether to press charges after gathering testimony.

Police have opened an investigation into allegations that Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee chairman MK Nissan Slomiansky (Jewish Home) sexually harassed multiple women over a period years, according to a report by Channel 2.

The police are attempting to gather testimony from seven women to hear their complaints against Slomiansky and decide whether to press charges against the MK.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett called on the women making the accusations against Slomiansky to file complaints with the police Thursday afternoon so an official investigation can determine the truth of the accusations.

Slomiansky spoke about the allegations earlier Thursday evening. He denied the accusations, but expressed regret if anyone was accidentally harmed or offended by his actions.

"I learned from various sources which brought before them information from respectable women which they heard from other women who were [supposedly] harmed by me. I am very hurt and sorry about this. I never intended to hurt any woman or man, and if any women was offended, hurt, or felt uncomfortable as a result of my behavior then I apologize for that and I apologize deeply to her [even though] I do not know who she is." he said.