Niece of murdered soldier vows to fight until the end

Ortal Tamam, the niece of Moshe Tamam, the IDF soldier who was kidnapped and murdered by Arab terrorists in 1984, continues her struggle to have the funding for the Al-Midan theater in Haifa for its showing of the play ‘A Parallel Time,’ which is about the life of one of her uncle's murderers.

Tamam said in an interview with Arutz Sheva that attempts to reach a compromise with the theater over budget allocations are outrageous. "We though that the whole thing was behind us, but unfortunately, a settlement agreement was signed between them and [Culture] Minister [Miri] Regev where they will pay a fine of 300,000 shekels ($78,000) and then can continue to receive the budget."

"We were told that they did not violate the law with the play, and so there is nothing to do. It's outrageous that they are constantly involved in promoting terrorism, that when showing the play 'A Parallel Time' they were partnered with an unlawful association which also promotes terrorism and encourages the boycott of the State of Israel. They constantly put on plays [glorifying] murderers, They recently put on a play about the daughter of the Sabena plane terrorist. So the claim that they did not break the law is puzzling, as they are now under a criminal investigation."

Tamam pledged to continue to fight against the AL-MIdan theater until she achieves victory. "I know Minister Regev's heart is in the right place, but the test of policy is in deeds. My uncle was murdered as a soldier of the State of Israel, and that state subsidizes the play about the life of his murderer? What is happening here?"

She said that the entire Tamam family is hurt by the budget the Al-Midan theater receives. "Our family had to go through difficult things already thirty years ago, with the weakening of the punishments of the killerss and the book written by the murderer. They tell us that the issue is under review. But how can it be that a theater which supports terrorism is [only] under review? I believe that this is not only our struggle, but it is [the fight] of the entire State of Israel."