Liberman: I hope we find a last minute solution for Amona

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) expressed hope that a last-minute solution can be found for the residents of Amona Thursday evening, even as he expressed his disappointment that the residents of Amona refused a solution which would have allowed them to remain on the same hill on which they currently reside.

"We have to say that the Israeli government worked very hard and moved every possible stone to bring Amona the best possible offer." Liberman said at a Limmud FSU (Former Soviet Union) conference in Eilat.

"It was a huge investment of hours by all the top [officials and politicians] in Israel. I regret that they did not accept the offer. I feel sorry for them because they are being forced to leave their homes, it it must be made clear that there will be no patience for violence towards soldiers and security forces." he said.

"I see the names of organizations of familiar people. I am certain that the security system learned the lessons of the Amona evacuation of ten years ago." he added.

Liberman expressed hope that the evacuation could still be averted. "We keep in contact all the time and I hope a solution is found at the last minute and there will be no need for the government to evacuate. There is an understanding, a willingness, and a desire among the government officials to accommodate the residents as much as possible."

Liberman called for a focus on building in the larger blocks of Judea and Samaria, and to only afterwards think of building in the more isolated towns, such as Amona. He dismissed calls to apply Israeli sovereignty over all or part of Judea and Samaria.

"When sovereignty was applied to Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, [it was applied] in a single day. It wasn't spoken about in front of the media. It was just done."

"All this talk [about sovereignty] will only cause us harm and bring destruction upon the settlements." he said. "If you want to do it, then do it. Don't just talk [about it]."