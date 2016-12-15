Police raid homes of pro-Amona activists

The Israeli police have raided the homes of at least 15 activists in Judea and Samaria ahead of the evacuation of Amona, according to the Honenu legal organization.

Before the raids occurred police detective came to the home of the parents of a youth in Binyamin to issue a "warning report" stating that he is "cautioned not to disturb the peace or to engage in any activity which might be considered a criminal offense in connection with the expected evacuation of the Amona settlement. It is clarified that any act which constitutes a criminal offense will be handled by the Israel police accordingly."

A home in Hevron was raided by police. The police sought to speak with two members of the family who were not at home at the time. According to Honenu, the police searched the house even though they did not have a warrant to do so. When they did not find the two children, the police called them and warned them not to disturb the peace in Amona.

Attorney Menashe Yaddo, a representative of Honenu, filed an urgent complaint over the incidents with Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan. "This is the first indication of a shift to a policy of 'taking the gloves off,' and 'anything goes.'" Yaddo warned. "Not everything is permitted to the government of Israel and you, with all due respect, have the obligation to ensure that the police treat Israeli citizens within the framework of the law and without bullying, as was done in the circumstannces which lead to this complaint."

Attorney Moshe Polsky added: "These warnings have no source or basis in law. This is a hopeless attempt by the Israel police to equate legitimate protests with criminal acts as part of the de-legitimization campaign [against the residents who are to be evacuated], the same as there was at the time of the expulsion from Gush Katif."

"This is just an attempt to terrorize the citizens and the whole community who wish to exercise the basic democratic right of freedom of expression to protest and demonstrate against the folly of the state seeking t once again uproot settlers from their homes and shove them out onto the streets." he said.