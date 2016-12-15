Knesset caves to 'immodest protest'

The Knesset will ease its dress code rules, an official said Thursday, after parliamentary aides and at least one MK demonstrated against the dress code Wednesday morning at the entrance of the Knesset building.

Earlier this month, the Knesset updated its dress code, barring both employees and visitors from entering the parliament while wearing tank tops, cropped tops, shorts, ripped pants, clothing bearing explicitly political slogans, flip flops, and miniskirts.

Knesset Chairman Yuli Edelstein told AFP on Thursday that while the dress code rules would be relaxed, MKs agreed to ask their aides to use discretion in their wardrobe choices.

Speaking on Army Radio, Edelstein said that the dress code has been in place for many years.

It has been enforced more closely since the end of October, he said, as a result of mounting complaints regarding inappropriate attire, of both men and women.

