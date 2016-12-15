Hamas uses kites to spy on Israel

The IDF reports that Hamas is using kites outfitted with cameras to spy on Israeli towns and the IDF.

The military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization has a novel method of collecting intelligence on IDF positions and Israeli communities, kites connected to GoPro cameras.

The IDF forces stationed near the Gaza Strip have identified the practice, with missions and patrols near the border seeing kites with increasing regularity.

In most instances, the kites were taken down quickly by their handlers after soldiers fired warning shots. The IDF believes that Hamas is using the video footage from the kites to prepare for the next outbreak of hostilities with Israel.

Hamas' use of kites outfitted with cameras allows it to carry out aerial reconnaissance without the use of high tech equipment like drones or manned aircraft. It allows Hamas to 'see' farther into Israel, which may aid it in aiming rockets or knowing where to construct tunnels for cross border raids.