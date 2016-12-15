IsraelNationalNews.com

Watch: Musician Ariel Zilber comes to Amona

Israeli singer-songwriter Ariel Zilber comes to Amona to show solidarity and engages in impromptu jam session with youth.

Hezki Baruch,

Ariel Zilber with youth in Amona
Tamar Nizri



Tags:Amona, Ariel Zilber


