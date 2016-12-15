Police nab 24 terror and drug suspects in east Jerusalem

24 east Jerusalem Arabs were arrested Wednesday night in a broad-based police operation in the East Jerusalem villages of Silwan, A-Tur and Issawiya.

The aim of the operation was to locate and arrest the instigators of disturbances in east Jerusalem as well as to locate those engaged in terrorist activities, illegal possession of weapons, drugs, criminal activity and incitement.

The operational initiative was based on precise and qualitative intelligence information about the suspects. 9 of the 24 suspects are minors. There were also 30 targeted searches authorized by court warrants which led to the seizure of drugs such as hashish, marijuana, and Nice Guy, as well as hundreds of thousands of shekels inside a safe.

The coordinated operation also involved the participation of the Sanitation Department in the Jerusalem Municipality as well as the Parks and Landscapes department, which worked from the early morning hours to remove safety hazards and sanitation hazards in the A-Tur area.

The police spokesman reported that "The arrests are part of a string of operational activities and targeted arrests which are performed over the course of the year and based on precise and qualitative intelligence information as well as utilization of previously investigated cases. These factors are a central part of our deployment to prevent the prevalence of illegal weapons and drugs."