New movie highlights campus intolerance in US

New movie shows how Jewish students who grew up with expectations of liberal values face overt anti-Semitism when they get to college.

Anti-Israelism on campus has metastasized recently and Jewish students in the US are under siege, harassed and intimidated by the same radical left-Muslim alliance that is hounding the Jews out of Europe.

Avi Goldwasser, the producer of the 2004 film "Columbia Unbecoming," has just produced a new film for Americans for Peace and Tolerance (APT) entitled "Hate Spaces: The Politics of Intolerance on Campus." The film depicts real-life scenes of Jewish students being intimidated, hectored, threatened, and openly hated on their own campuses.



Hate Spaces features students describing what happens to them on campus when they stand up for Israel and, sometimes, what happens to them simply for being Jewish. The film also includes analyses by thinkers and writers such as Professor Alan Dershowitz and Wall Street Journal columnist Bret Stephens.

APT plans to use this film to galvanize Jewish leaders and the Jewish community to come to the aid of Jewish students on campus who are suffering from daily intimidation and discrimination, as well as dangerous incitement.

