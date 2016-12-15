MK Slomiansky: I'm not quitting my post

The office of MK Nissan Slomiansky posted an announcement this morning, denying the allegations against him of sexual harassment.

The office of MK Nissan Slomiansky (Jewish Home) posted an announcement this morning responding to the allegations against the MK of sexual harassment.

The statement emphasized that Slomiansky denies the charges and has no intention of suspending himself from his position in the Knesset.

“MK Slomiansky never sexually harassed women. From his meeting with the rabbis, he understood that his known cordial demeanor towards everyone irrespective of who he or she is was possibly interpreted at times in a different light - for this he is sorry.

“MK Slomiansky has served the public for 40 years, including in the Knesset, and will to continue to do so,” the statement said.

Earlier this morning, Army Radio writer Hadas Shteif published that the rabbinical panel of the Jewish Home party that had convened in order to check the veracity of the allegations - after none of the allegedly harassed women came forward to file a complaint - called on Slomiansky to publish an apology in which he confessed to the actions.

The Chief Rabbi of Tzfat, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, told Army Radio, “When there are no complaints, this is the maximum that can be done, but a society cannot remain complacent, and we must say: something like this cannot happen by us...it is forbidden that such a thing happen by us or that it is given legitimacy or even condoned.”