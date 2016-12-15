Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 years

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Wednesday that Israel could be destroyed within 25 years through a united “Palestinian struggle”, PressTV reports.

Speaking during a meeting with the head of the Islamic Jihad terrorist group, Ramadan Abdullah Shalah, Khamenei praised the Palestinians’ motivations and added, “The only way to liberate the holy city of Al-Quds is struggle and resistance, and other solutions are useless and futile.”

Khamenei referred to the young Palestinian Arab population as an important factor for the “Palestinian resistance”.

“The Zionist regime -- as we have already said -- will cease to exist in the next 25 years if there is a collective and united struggle by the Palestinians and the Muslims against the Zionists,” he said.

Khamenei also reaffirmed Iran’s support for the Palestinian nation and said, “Despite being engaged in certain regional issues, the Islamic Republic has always announced explicitly that Palestine is the number one issue in the Muslim world and has fulfilled its obligations in this regard.”

He went on to describe the United States as “the most arrogant [power] and the Great Satan,” adding that Washington is the main reason behind the current problems in the region.

Iranian officials consistently threaten to destroy Israel. Khamenei himself has referred to Israel as a “cancer” and in the past threatened to "annihilate" the cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Just last month, a senior Iranian military commander predicted that Palestinian Arabs would “get rid of Israel” in the next 10 years.

As well, this past Sunday, Iran’s defense minister warned that if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s policies lead to a war in the Middle East, it would result in the destruction of Israel.