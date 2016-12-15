IsraelNationalNews.com

Jew in the City Speaks: Sharon Katz-Cooper

Allison Josephs interviews Sharon Katz-Cooper, Orthodox Jewish marine geologist.

Allison Josephs,

Meet Sharon Katz-Cooper, an Orthodox Jewish marine geologist.

Sharon is a native to this area, having grown up in Washington, DC and Silver Spring, MD. After 18 years, she was lured away by the Ivy League.

Sharon holds a bachelor's degree in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology from Princeton University and a Masters in Environmental Studies from the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies. She is also pursuing a graduate certificate in early childhood education from George Mason University.

In between projects (and making dinner), she writes children's books and magazine articles on science and social studies topics.



