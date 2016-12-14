Why time is money: How wasting time affects your wallet

Is it easier to replace lost time or lost money?

Time is a valuable commodity, so why do people undervalue it? Roger Whitney, CFP, host of The Retirement Answer Man podcast, discusses the connection between saving time and saving money.

Find out why spending hours just to save a few dollars can cost a fortune in the long run.

Is it fair to say investing in stocks is like gambling? Financial planner Douglas Goldstein, CFP, and guest co-host Linda P. Jones, host of the Be Wealthy and Smart podcast, talk about placing bets, beating the odds, the stock market, and gambling.

What is the best way to increase your odds at making a profit in the market? Why do people equate gambling with buying stocks, and why are they wrong?





