Dov Hikind: Supreme Court should reflect entire people of Israel

New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind called the members of Amona "heroes of the Jewish people" and expressed his hope that a miracle would happen to avert the destruction of Amona, suggesting that the idea of "eminent doamin" in which the government converts private property for public use could be applied to Amona. He said that the Supreme Court should reflect the entire people of Israel and not just a narrow sector of the people. Hikind bemoaned the fact that the Right wing has not managed to make any changes in the Supreme Court despite ruling for many years in the country.

Hikind believes that Obama will not take any steps against Israel in the final days of his presidency. He hopes that things will be dramatically different for Israel during the next four years of Trump's presidency.