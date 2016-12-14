Amona, Hannukah, and Foreign Domination

This week's episode of Temple Talk focuses on the theme of home: the sanctity of the home and defending the home, especially as expressed by the convergence of the Torah portion of Va'yishlach with current events in Israel, and the approaching holiday of Chanukah.

From the Temple Mount to Amona to the halls of the High Court of Justice, Yitchak Reuven and Rabbi Richman confront the manifestations of Yaakov's eternal struggle with Esav, and all those powers that seek to keep Israel from fulfilling her purpose in this world.





