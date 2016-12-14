Poll: Majority of PA Arabs want Trump to ignore peace process

Majority of PA Arabs no longer believe in Two-State Solution, want President-elect Trump to stay away from the peace process.

A majority of 53% of Arabs in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria want President-elect Donald Trump to stay out of the peace process completely, a new poll found.

Only 40% of respondents said that they wanted Trump to play any role, big or small, in the peace process. 83% of respondents said that they did not believe that President Barack Obama made a serious effort to resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict, compared to only 10% that said he did.

The poll, which was conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey research, found support for the Two State Solution dropping among Palestinian Arabs.

65% of respondents said that they had lost faith in the Two State solution. 62% said that they support the abandonment of the Oslo Accords.

Support for alternative methods was shown to be growing. 74% of respondents said that they favor an international solution to the conflict. 62% said that they favor nonviolent resistance and protests. And a majority, 53% said that they supported an armed Intifada.

The poll was conducted last week among 1,270 Palestinian Arabs and had an error margin of 3%