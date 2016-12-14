State Comptroller requests public input on disabled seniors

The State Comptroller and Ombudsmanת Yosef Shapira, has for the first time included the public in the state's auditing process and requested the public's opinion on the subject of state treatment of disabled senior citizens.

The aim is to enable senior citizens who are entitled to handicap benefits and their families to participate in the auditing process. The results will improve the process of preparing the Comptroller's report which will be released in 2017.

In the initial part of the process the State Comptroller's office will conduct a survey for family members of the senior citizens who receive NII (National Insurance Institute) disability pensions and they will express their opinions about the state's treatment of seniors.

The rise in life expectancy in Israel has led to a growth in the number of elderly citizens but many of them suffer from various health problems and a decrease in their physical, intellectual and emotional functions. These elderly people require more support facilities in comparison to other sectors of the population.

A significant number of them require permanent and comprehensive assistance in performing their daily functions and even 24-hour care. Many of them are in a difficult economic situation. The NII decides which of these citizens are entitled to a disability pension as well as the amount of benefits in accordance with their personal incomes and functional capabilities. The benefits could be in the form of handicap services or financial benefits.

Responses to the survey can be submitted at the State Comptroller's website or at his Facebook site until 22 December.