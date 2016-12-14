Help ZAKA save lives

The world has watched in helpless horror as arson fires, stabbing attacks, and rockets continue to terrorize the residents of Eretz Yisrael. These waves of terror challenge us to cry out to Hashem, to hold our loved ones close, and to do what we can to keep safe. But there are some who run toward the danger — some who, when there is a report of an attack, rush toward it to save lives and to clean remains. Those people are the search & rescue team of ZAKA.



The volunteers at ZAKA ensure a Jewish burial for victims of unnatural death. ZAKA volunteers are the last to leave a scene of a fatal incident, clearing away human remains and spilled blood. It is not a job for the faint of heart. However they continue on, doing the work that simply must be done, out of their desire to do good. Most of us would not have the courage or the strength to volunteer to witness such horrors so regularly. Those of us who cannot be volunteers, however, do have a chance to help.

צילום: זק"א צוות זק"א בזירת הפיגוע בתל אביב



This year, as part of ZAKA's Annual Day of Giving, people from all over the world will give what they can to show their support.



They risk their lives 24/7, now we have one day to give back.



Make no mistake: Through your gift to ZAKA, you WILL save lives and have a part in their mitzvah of chesed shel emes. Your donation will mean more medical equipment on the streets when terror strikes, more resources & protection for those who arrive on the scene, and the proper burial that the victims deserve.

YOU CAN SUPPORT A ZAKA VOLUNTEER, AND PROVIDE THEM WITH RESOURCES THEY NEED FOR ONE MONTH FOR $100.

SUPPORT A ZAKA VOLUNTEER FOR 6 MONTHS: $600

SUPPORT A ZAKA VOLUNTEER FOR 1 YEAR: $1,200



This is our chance to say thank you. Please give what you can