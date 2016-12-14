Leftists launch 'immodest' protest against Knesset dress code

The female parliamentary aides of two Yesh Atid MKs held a small but attention grabbing protest at the entrance of the Knesset building on Wednesday, challenging the Knesset’s updated dress code.

On December 1st, the Knesset issued a new dress code to both visitors and employees, expanding the list of prohibited attire to include tank tops, cropped tops, shorts, ripped pants, clothing bearing explicitly political slogans, flip flops, and miniskirts.

That move angered several female parliamentary aides, who have decried the restrictions as unfairly affecting women.

After two parliamentary aides were barred from the Knesset over the past two weeks for failure to comply with the new rules, aides to Yesh Atid MKs Yael German and Karin Elharar decided to challenge the regulations.

A meeting held on Tuesday between Knesset Chairman Yuli Edelstein (Likud) and representatives of the parliamentary aides failed to produce an agreement.

On Wednesday morning, the aides to the two MKs showed up at the entrance to the Knesset wearing minimal attire, in clear violation of the dress code. The aides were, as per the rules, barred from entering the Knesset building, and remained outside the entrance to protest.