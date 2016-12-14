Trump names Stephen Miller to White House adviser post

President-elect names as a top policy adviser Stephen Miller, a Jewish campaigner for the Republican known for his fiery speeches.

“As national policy director, he oversaw the entire policy operation, led the policy development and formulation efforts, and directed strategic policy decisions on a day-to-day basis,” according to the Trump transition team’s announcement released late Tuesday.

The announcement said Miller, currently the policy director for the Trump transition team, also served as the campaign’s chief speechwriter.

"As Senior Advisor to the President for Policy, Miller will also be responsible for directing White House policy staff, managing speechwriting functions, and working to ensure the enactment of the President’s policy agenda,” the announcement said.

Miller, 31, became well known at rallies for his fiery introductions of Trump, leading the crowds in cries of slogans like “Build that wall!” a reference to Trump’s pledge to build a wall between the United States and Mexico.

In a profile in June, Politico described Miller as born to liberal Jewish Democrats in Santa Monica, California. He became a conservative because of his enthusiasm for gun rights, and was hired after graduating from Duke University by Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., the first senator to endorse Trump’s candidacy and now the nominee for U.S. attorney general.