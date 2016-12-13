Yariv Levin 'Hopefully we can put Amona crisis behind us'

Tourism Minister says if delay for evacuation of Amona is granted and the residents can stay on the hill, the crisis will be over.

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin said that he hopes that the crisis over the evacuation of Amona is coming to an end now that an agreement has been reached with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to allow the residents of the town to remain on the same hill.

"The issue is still not fully resolved, until we see that everybody agrees to delay the execution of the judgement. Only then can we say that the matter is behind us." Levin told Arutz Sheva.

"Until we see a final solution, the residents of Amona won't be able to close this chapter, but we are heading in the right direction. I am pleased that a Jewish presence will remain on the hill, and it wouldn't have happened without the pressure from the residents of Amona." he said.

He believes that the Regulation Law, which passed its first reading in the Knesset last week, will prevent similar fates from befalling other Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

"As someone who helped write the text of the original Regulation Law, I reiterate that it is a means, not an end. The goal is too ensure that the Jewish settlements [are able to] continue and that the judgements against Amona and Netiv Ha'avot won't be the future [of the Jewish presense in Judea and Samaria.] It will be possible to expand settlements with less difficulty."

He added that the legal system has a "basket of tools" to aid the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, such as the Levy report (filed by the late High Court judge Edmond Levy, who maintained that Israel had a legal right to set up communities on land which it holds a claim to)

"Today, the legal system does not need to advocate for the settlements. It only needs to put minimal effort into ceasing to cause interruptions and problems where there is no need."