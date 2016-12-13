MK Hazan may be indicted for assaulting public servant

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit Tuesday that he would likely file an indictment against MK Oren Hazan (Likud) pending a hearing, based on the recommendation of State Attorney Shai Nitzan.

The charges which may be leveled against Hazan are assaulting a public servant, insulting a public official, and misconduct in public office.

Hazan is accused of reacting violently to the placing of a lien on his mother's bank account in October 2014. He allegedly pushed the Ariel city manager into a railing and cursed out the mayor. He also allegedly refused to leave the mayor's office and threatened to have the officials thrown out of their jobs.

Mandelblit also announced that he was closing the file on alleged sexual harassment by Hazan from before he was elected to the Knesset.

Hazan has been invited to a hearing to state his case before the indictments are filed.

Hazan said that he hoped to convince the Attorney General to drop the new charges as well, calling the incident "minuscule" and saying that it just got out of hand.

"I'm sorry to disappoint all the plotters who raised their hands against me from the media and the political arena." Hazan said. "I have come to serve the people of Israel and the land of Israel for many years [to come].